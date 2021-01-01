From gold flamingo
Tyrone Swirl Abstract Dusty Pink Area Rug
Advertisement
This area rug has an abstract pattern in subtle and chic colors that brings an element of luxe to your space. It's power-loomed from stain-resistant finely woven polyester and features a canvas backing. The swirling movements of the print resemble a luxe geode in tones of dusty pink with blue accents. We love that this area rug has a low pile height of 0.08'', so it's easier to keep clean, making it perfect for high-traffic areas in your home like your living room or kitchen. This glam rug is safe to use with heated floors, and we recommend picking up a rug pad to help keep it in place. Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'