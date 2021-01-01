Tyrone Hand Knotted Wool Blue/Mocha Rug
Features:Material: WoolMaterial Details: 100% NZ WoolConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape: Primary Color: Blue/MochaPattern: FloralFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: TraditionalRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: NoRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Spot Clean OnlyLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Spot Clean with dry clothTraffic Material: High Traffic MaterialTraffic Technique: High Traffic TechniqueColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: American TraditionalSpefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGreen Label Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: NoIndoor Air Quality Certifications: YesCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: NoGREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9', Rectangle 8' x 10'): 0.63Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9', Rectangle 8' x 10'): 16.5Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 72Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 120Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 108Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'