Tyrinia Geometric Gray Area Rug
Description
Features:Construction: Machine made100% PolypropyleneOrigin: TurkeyMaterial: PolypropyleneMaterial Details: 100% PolypropyleneConstruction: Machine MadeTechnique: Shag;Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: JuteRug Shape (Rug Size: Runner 2'8" x 8'): RunnerRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 5'3" x 7'7", Rectangle 6'7" x 9', Rectangle 7'10" x 10', Rectangle 9'2" x 12'): RectanglePrimary Color: GrayPattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: TurkeyRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Vacuum regularly in low settings with the beater bar removed. Spills must be blotted immediately using a clean white cloth. Apart from regular home upkeep, professional cleaning is strongly recommended.Licensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Professional cleaningCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Color Combination: Our Picks Filter: Is this rug available in different colors?: YesLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Rug Size (Rug Size: Runner 2'8" x 8'): Runner 2'8" x 8'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'2" x 12'): Rectangle 9'2" x 12'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'10" x 10'): Rectangle 7'10" x 10'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'7" x 9'): Rectangle 6'7" x 9'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'7"): Rectangle 5'3" x 7'7"Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): Rectangle 4' x 6'Pile Height (Rug Size: Runner 2'8" x 8', Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 5'3" x 7'7", Rectangle 6'7" x 9', Rectangle 7'10" x 10', Rectangle 9'2" x 12'): 1.18Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'8" x 8'): 11Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 12Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'7"): 20Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'7" x 9'): 30Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'10" x 10'): 40Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'2" x 12'): 56Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2'8" x 8'): 32Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 48Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'7"): 63Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'7" x 9'): 79Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'10" x 10'): 94Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'2" x 12'): 110Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2'8" x 8'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 72Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'7"): 91Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'7" x 9'): 108Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'10" x 10'): 120Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'2" x 12'): 144Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'7" x 9'): NoWarranty Length (Rug Size: