World Diabetes Awareness Day Support Designs Theme Type1 Diabetes Awareness Proud Grandma Support Grandson Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Grandmother shows her support to her grandson in his fight against this disease and helps raise awareness about diabetes with this garment. This design features an uplifting saying and USA look sunglasses with a blue ribbon. As a grannie, grandparent, granny, nanna, nan you can show your fight against this disease especially during this Diabetes Memorial Month of November. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only