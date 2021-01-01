From my black is beautiful
My Black is Beautiful Type 4 Tangle Slayer Conditioning Cream, for Coily Hair with Coconut Oil, Honey and Turmeric - 6.3 fl oz
Designed with Black Women in mind, the My Black is Beautiful Golden Milk Collection is specially formulated with coconut milk, turmeric, ginger, honey and coconut oil. Each product in this My Black is Beautiful collection, including the Tangle Slayer Type 4, is a nutrient-rich source of essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids known for healing and nourishing benefits. The Tangle Slayer Type 4 Conditioning Cream locks in moisture and strengthens the hair for maximum detangling and curl softening. Designed for thicker, coily, type 4 hair, this deep nourishing formula elongates curls while repairing damage for soft, easy to manage, smooth hair. Our Story: Founded in 2006, My Black Is Beautiful is a community-first platform developed by a group of visionary Black women. My Black Is Beautiful empowers, celebrates and ignites meaningful dialogue and change around the topic of bias and the ever-evolving subject of beauty, as well as its influence on culture. With more than 2.5 million members, My Black Is Beautiful is a catalyst for movements that affect timely and enduring change, and advocates for all that is beautiful about Black culture. In 2019, My Black Is Beautiful launched a hair care collection developed by and for Black women – with a unique understanding of, and respect for Black hair care desires and needs.