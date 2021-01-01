From bungalow rose
Tymvou Beige/Red Area Rug
While the designs of this collection from mod-arte were inspired by extravagant forgotten vintage Persian and Turkish flooring, the amenable and vivid color scheme brings the iridescent yarn to distinct style in perfect harmony. The rich and saturated colorful assortment with an array of complex distressed patterns is the highlight of this collection. Ranging from central and rosette-shaped medallion to floral estate to diverse geometric designs, this collection satisfies all capacity. As a bonus, some area rugs within this collection feature mosaic texture to deliver a sense of movement and energy to the feet. Rug Size: Rectangle 5'2" x 7'10"