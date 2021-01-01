From signature design by ashley
Tyler Creek Brown and Black Chairside End Table
Made of solid and engineered wood and veneersDark bronze-tone hardware1 door; 1 fixed shelfPull-out tray with 2 cup holdersAC power supply with 2 USB charging portsAssembly required Made with select hardwood solids and White Oak veneers in a weathered grayish brown finish. Textured wire brushed base is finished in a black rub through color. Chair side end features an AC power supply with (2) USB charging ports. Magazine rack, tray with drink holders, and door storage. Cocktail table features lift top surface with finished interior, 4 drawers and casters for mobility. T736-107 has a plank-styled top. Smooth gliding drawer. Integrated 110V power supply with dual USB charging ports. Black faceted hardware. .Shabby chic with a hint of down home country. This chairside end table with textured black finish is all the talk of todays design world. Wood grain shows through the weathered gray-brown top in all of its earthy pleasure. Pull-out tray with lovely traditional hardware has two cup holders. Fuel up your devices with the convenient charging station.