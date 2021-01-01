From weston home
Weston Home Tycho Distressed Reclaimed Wood Cylindrical End Table
Clean and transitional, the Tycho Distressed Reclaimed Wood Cylindrical End Table from Weston Home is the perfect companion to your couch or bedside. This sophisticated table features a clean cylinder shape, a sunburst inlay design on the top, and a distressed, natural wood finish to create a charming rustic aesthetic. Constructed with tough reclaimed pine and solid wood for dependability, this chic end table completes any traditional setting and matches with most color schemes.Weston Home Tycho gives by-gone eras new life with historically inspired designs that reach across the centuries. Quietly elegant, old-world grandeur instills these pieces with a livable luxury that's in step with contemporary life.