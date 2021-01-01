From jade trau
Two Tone Pia Chain Necklace
Advertisement
Jade Trau two tone Pia chain necklace. A new iteration on the Pia necklace, this two-tone Pia combines our signature matte finish 18-Karat gold and our love for platinum. Created as Phoebe's younger sister, just as elegant but more playful. The Pia Necklace takes a contemporary twist on our signature rectangle-link chain with brilliant-cut diamonds meticulously set throughout - creating a perfect balance of gold and diamonds. 19 x Diamonds: 1.52 Total Carat Weight Length: 18-Inch 18k Yellow Gold and Platinum