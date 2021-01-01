Enhance the look of your space with this unique beveled edge mirror. Featuring a two-step, or tiered, frame, this mirror takes on a three-dimensional quality that helps it stand out on your wall. This premium quality mirror is comprised of a burnished black polystyrene frame that’s subtly textured with scratches, dots, and darkened edged for an antique look. Inside this elegant frame sits a genuine crystal mirror with 1” bevel. This slightly angled edge gives the mirror a polished look while also providing you with a little bit of sparkle when the light hits it just right. Each mirror comes specially fitted with four D-ring hangers, allowing you to hang your new piece vertically or horizontally, giving you ultimate freedom in placement and room design. Lowe's Black two step frame 35.5-in L x 29.5-in W Black Framed Wall Mirror | 372804WEB