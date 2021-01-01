'Two Roads Divirged' by Sawdust City Floater Frame Textual Art Print on Wood

TwoRoadsDiverged - Robert Frost Leaves Framed SignFeatures:Lumber from certified sustainable forestry initiative millsWater-based paintsSolid knotty pine frameMade by handProudly made in the USAProduct Type: Textual ArtPrint Type: Textual ArtPrint Type: Textual ArtPrint Type: Textual ArtPrimary Art Material: WoodPrimary Art Material Details: Color: GreenNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Sawdust CityOrientation: VerticalShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Inspirational Quotes & SayingsAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: Frame Construction: Frame Material: WoodFrame Color: BrownOpen Format Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: Coat/Paint DistressingSeason: No SeasonHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Watercolor PaintingGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Hand Detailed/EmbellishedHand-Painted Art: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSupplier Free-text Keywords: Poem, Robert Frost, LeavesTitle: Two Roads DivirgedBatteries Needed: NoBattery Type: Number of Batteries: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAEmbellishments/Special Finishes: YesEmbellishment Effect: FlatEmbellishment Type: Hand EmbellishedTechnique: Production Run: DS Secondary Product Style: French CountryFrame Type: Floater FrameTextual Art Transcript: Two roads diverged in a yellow wood, and sorry I could not travel both, and be one traveler, long I stood. And looked down one as far as I could, to where it bent in the undergrowth; then took the other, as just as fair, and having perhaps the better claim, because it was grassy and wanted wear; though as for that the passing there had worn them really about the same, and both that morning equally lay, in leaves no step had trodden black. Oh, I kept the first for another day! Yet knowing how way leads on to way, I doubted if I should ever come back. I shall be telling this with a sigh somewhere ages and ages hence: Two roads diverged in a wood, and I - I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference. - Robert Frost (framed sign)Spefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 36Overall Width - Side to Side: 24Overall Depth - Front to Back: 2Overall Product Weight: 8Assembly:War