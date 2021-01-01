18k rose gold and stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed bezel set with diamonds. Black dial with gold-tone hands and Arabic hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display between 4 and 5 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Case diameter: 34.8 mm x 28.9 mm. Tonneau case shape. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Chopard Two O Ten Black Dial Diamond Black Leather Ladies Watch 138473-9001.