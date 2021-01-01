Two-Layer Jewelry Box Organizer Display Storage Case With Lock (Deep Blue)

Jewelry box dimension: 10.23" x 10.23" x 3.31"; Double stackable layer design with 27 different sized compartments for organizing all types of jewelry, including earrings, bracelets, rings necklaces, etc. Roomy space keeps your jewelry orderly and easy to find on a moment noticeFeatures:8 hooks inside of the top cover for convenient necklaces hanging; Elastic bottom pouch keeps necklaces stay in place and preventing them from dangling and tangling; Underneath tray with removable slots for storing bigger bracelets or less often worn jewelryJewelry storage case is made of advanced velvet material, environmental friendly and anti-abrasive; Soft lining inside helps to protect your precious items from scratches meanwhile offering you a comfortable touchTHE BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE:You can have peace of mind. If for any reason you're not completely happy with your purchase- if it breaks, if it's damaged in shipping, or even if you change your mind - simply let us know and we will either replace it or refund your money, your choice!.Elegant jewelry display case with considerate design makes it an ideal gift for jewelry lovers in your life, especially suitable for birthday, Christmas, wedding day, Valentine's Day, Mother's day, Anniversary Day and so onProduct Type: Jewelry boxShape: RectangleHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayFinish (Finish: Pink): PinkFinish (Finish: Green): GreenFinish (Finish: Deep Blue): Deep BlueFinish (Finish: Blue): BlueSolid Wood Construction: NoLife Stage: Adult;TeenExterior Material: LeatherSpecial Features: LockingNumber of Drawers: Felt Lined Drawers: Drawer Dividers: YesAdjustable Drawer Dividers: NoDrawer Interior Finish: Interior Storage Type: Ring roll;Earring holder;Necklace hook;Cufflink compartmentDoors Included: NoNumber of Doors: Door Location: Personalizable: YesPortable: YesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGlass Top: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsCSA Certified: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoSOR/2018-83 - Consumer Products Containing Lead Regulations: CPSC - 15 U.S. Code § 1278a - Children’s Products Containing Lead: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoSafety Data Sheet for Hazardous Materials: NoDimensions:Overall Product Weight: 2.3Mirror Height - Top to Bottom: Mirror Width - Side to Side: Door Height - Top to Bottom: Door Width - Side to Side: Drawers: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Interior Drawer Width - Side to Side: Interior Drawer Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warran