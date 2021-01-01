From irish setter
Irish Setter Two Harbors 11 Waterproof Composite-Toe Pull-On EH
Walk, bend, and crouch at will, while you're on the job with the Irish Setter Two Harbors 11 Waterproof Soft-Toe Pull-On. Waterproof full grain leather upper. Armatec leather in the toe and heel prevents material breakdown, giving long-lasting durability to he boot. Features the Ultra Dry moisture management system that keeps out wet elements for a drier foot environment. CuShin Comfort Tongue technology minimizes pressure on the shin area from the top of the boot tongue. Four-way stretch nylon offers relief and flexibility during walking and hiking, while an internal padded waffle mesh maintains premium comfort. Pull loops for easy entry. Cement welt construction. Removable PU footbed for all-day comfort. Non-metallic shank offers lightweight support. StableFlex technology combines increased flexibility in the forefoot with a stable platform in the heel. Dual construction process incorporates a welted heel for extra stability with cement construction in the forefoot for added flexibility and comfortable fit. Heat Resistant outsole are designed and tested to perform on high heat surfaces, and are identified as HRO as heat resistant to melting at a minimum of 475Â°. Durable Vibram Rubber-PU Xclaim TC-4 Plus sole is a combination of a PU midsole that provides underfoot comfort and a rubber outsole for stability and slip resistance. Composite toe meets ASTM F2413-18, M I/75 C/75 EH (Electrical Hazard) safety standards. Slip-resistance outsole meets ASTM F2913-19 (using the SATRA slip equipment) for best. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.