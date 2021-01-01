Two Circuit Live End Connector by WAC Lighting - Color: Multicolor - Finish: Multicolor - (J2-LE-BK)

The Two Circuit Live End Connector by WAC Lighting supplies power through the end of a variety of track systems, making it a versatile and immensely useful piece of hardware. It is made to be used for direct wiring from a conduit through the ceiling, making it unobtrusive in its presence as part of the system. A choice of solid colored finishes are available, adding a small pinch of visual flexibility to the otherwise firmly functional piece. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Multicolor. Finish: Black