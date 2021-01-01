From meow specials for cat lovers
Two cats in love watch the stars Tote Bag
Advertisement
You and me, let us watch the stars like these cats in love. All you need is love like these cats. This design item is an ideal gift for cat lovers on Valentine's Day or birthday. A beautiful outfit with two cats in love watching the stars. Gift idea for any occasion for animal lovers. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.