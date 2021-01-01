From kirkland's
Two Boats Canvas Art Print
Our Two Boats Canvas Art Print gives off beautiful blue hues to spice up any neutral wall pallet. The mix of colors and abstract design make this piece a must have. Art measures 37L x .75W x 37H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features two boats in an ocean landscape subject Hues of blue, white, yellow, and gray Weight: 9 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.