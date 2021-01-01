N-Bone Twistix Vanilla Mint Flavored Mint Flavored Large Dental Dog Treats, 5.5-oz bag, Count Varies

Help your pet achieve minty-fresh breath with N-Bone Twistix Vanilla Mint Dog Treats! The twisted texture of these Twistix treats help remove plaque and tartar all while freshening your furry friend’s breath. The green section of these twists contains vanilla, peppermint, parsley and chlorophyll to naturally freshen breath, while the white section of these twisty treats contains sodium hexametaphosphate, which adds an extra boost of cleaning power for your canine companion’s teeth and overall dental hygiene. Plus, they are made in the USA with high-quality ingredients you can trust. Give your furry friend a tasty treat and minty-fresh breath you both can feel good about!