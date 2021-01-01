Love the versatility of this solid Bleu Rod Beattie Twister Lace Down Over the Shoulder Mio One-Piece swimsuit. Twisted cut-out accents down the sides and at the back. V-neckline with deep scoop back. Full rear coverage. 78% nylon, 22% spandex. Lining: 96% polyester, 4% spandex. Hand wash cold, line dry. Imported. Measurements: One Piece Length: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size 4. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.