Bottega Veneta Twist Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
Designed in a crinkled leather with a high-shine patent finish, these point-toe pumps feature a twisted slingback strap and conical heel. Leather upper Point toe Slingback strap Rubber sole Made in Italy SIZE Self-covered conical heel, 3.5" (90mm) ABOUT THE BRAND With the appointment of Creative Director Daniel Lee in 2018, the label known for fine Italian craftsmanship quickly catapulted into cult-level status. Lee's reinterpretation of the house's storied intrecciato pattern in shoes and handbags, alongside his minimalist direction for ready-to-wear, have made the label an editor and It-girl favorite.