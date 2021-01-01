Twine Vanity Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Gold - Finish: Antique - (205401-1021)

Inspired by the natural world, the Twine Vanity Light from Hubbardton Forge features a structure of hand tapered steel vines wrapped around a soft opal glass tube. Ideal for modern bath and vanity settings, Twine can be mounted either vertically or horizontally. Direct wire sconce, UL listed for indoor damp locations. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Gold. Finish: Soft Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting