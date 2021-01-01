Twin Wall Sconce by SkLO - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - (LTM06-WHT)

Advertisement
The Twin Wall Sconce from SkLO is an artful and architecturally defining piece made in the Czech tradition of glass making, reflecting Karen Gilberts background as a craft artist and her husband/design partner Paul Pavlaks work as a practicing architect. Gilbert and Pavlaks diverse design backgrounds share a middle ground of creating with only the essential elements required. The focus on refinement at SkLO and seen in the Twin 1.0, highlights its versatility and stresses its beauty. The piece mounts with an oval backplate to the wall, offering a clean metallic frame to the opaque forms in front. Made in the Czech Republic, its shade is crafted in a fusion process while hot on the glassblowers pipes. A metal band at the center underlines their symmetry and emphasizes their twin character. Lamps in each shade create a soft ambient glow and outline their curves in silhouette. Developed in collaboration between Pavel Hanousek and husband and wife duo Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak, the glassblowing company SkLO was founded in the Czech Republic. SkLO, the Czech word for glass, draws inspiration from clean architectural lines and simple forms, Their unique pendants and chandeliers are crafted by glass masters in the Czech Republic and fuse the age-old tradition with modern functionality. Color: White. Finish: Dark Oxidized