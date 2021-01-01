Twin/Twin XL 3pc Jemma Solid Clipped Jacquard Comforter Set Blush

The Jemma Solid Clipped Jacquard Comforter Set offers a chic modern update to your bedroom decor. The solid comforter features a clipped jacquard design on the seersucker base fabric that creates a 3D look. Matching shams (1 in Twin/TwinXL) coordinate perfectly with the comforter, completing the contemporary comforter set. This bedding set is also OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it does not contain any harmful substances or chemicals to ensure quality comfort and wellness. Size: Twin/Twin Extra Long. Color: Blush.