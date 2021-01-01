From tyler dillion
Twin Slipcovered Headboard Bella Sand (Base and Cover Included)
Advertisement
The Slipcovered Headboard is constructed with a sturdy wood frame that is padded for maximum comfort, making it solid yet cozy. But what makes it truly unique is the removable tailored slipcover! Change colors on a whim or with the seasons or simply because it is time for a wash. Additional covers are available so you can keep a few on hand. Because it is slipcovered, we were able to construct this piece so that it comes apart and ships via FedEx or UPS and is easy to move from house to house. Perfect for renters or college students! The fabric of this particular tailored cover is made from a lush velvet in a rich natural sand color. Fits most standard bed frames. This item includes the Headboard Frame and Fabric Cover. The metal bed frame is NOT included.