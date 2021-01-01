Merax Twin Over Futon Bunk Bed with Ladder and Safety Guardrails, No Box Spring Need Loft, Full, Black

Comes with an integrated side ladder, upper guard rails and childproof mechanism for added safety. The bottom bunk converts from a futon/seated position into a full-size bed. Futon mattresses are sold separately. This metal bed finish will look good with any décor and the frame is solid and secure. Added safety features include a full-length guardrail for the top bunk, childproof mechanism and an integrated ladder. With a structure that allows having a futon mattress on the bottom(not included), you have the versatility of either a seating space or an additional bed for overnight guests, siblings and sleepovers.