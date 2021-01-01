Filson Twin Lakes Short Sleeve Sport Shirt

From the jobsite to the bar after quittin' time, Filson has your back with the Twin Lakes Short Sleeve Sport Shirt. Lightweight sport shirt with UPF 50+ protection. Logo-branded button hardware. Spread collar with short sleeve design. Button-up placket. Chest pockets with button-flap closure. Vented-mesh back yoke. Extended shirttail hemline. Straight back yoke with side pleats. 53% polyester, 47% nylon. Machine wash and tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 32 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.