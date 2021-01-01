From polo ralph lauren
Polo Ralph Lauren Twill Field Jacket
The Polo Ralph Lauren Twill Field Jacket inspires desert excursions and rainforest adventures whenever you put it on. This jacket also features ventilation eyelets, reinforced elbow patches, and plenty of utility pockets. Long sleeves with snap barrel cuffs. Snapped shoulder epaulets and pointed collar with snap closures at the front. Two chest pockets and two waist pockets with snap closures. Full zipper closure at the front. Interior waist pocket. Belt loops with self tie belt. 100% cotton. Machine washable. Imported. Measurements: Length: 31 in Chest Measurement: 42 in Sleeve Length: 25 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.