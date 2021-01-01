Foscarini Twiggy Grid Lettura Outdoor Floor Lamp - Color: Red

Ideal for providing both indirect and direct lighting, the Twiggy Grid Lettura Outdoor Floor Lamp by Foscarini sports a slim and streamlined stem and base to accommodate itself into contemporary living spaces. The fixture is made from coated fiberglass-based composite materials as well as polycarbonate and coated metal, thus creating a fixture that has durability in any space within the household. The integrated and energy-efficient LED lamping produces ample amounts of soft, diffused lighting. Shape: Drum. Color: Red. Additional Color: Carmine. Finish: Varnished Fiber Glass