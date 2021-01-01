From rvca
RVCA Twigg
Go to your favorite spot on the pier wearing the RVCA Twigg mini dress. The lightweight cotton-blend fabric and eye-catching gingham pattern will make it a lovely addition to your day. The dress has adjustable straps, a smocked back with keyhole detail, a slim waist, and a straight hem for a flattering silhouette. 60% cotton, 40% rayon. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 32 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.