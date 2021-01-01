From dancing turkey designz
Twerky Turkey Cute Dancing Thanksgiving Turkey Tote Bag
Have some fun this Thanksgiving and dance around the kitchen while cooking! From stuffing the turkey to making sides, and don't forget the pumpkin pie. Maybe have a pumpkin spice latte while you wait! Twerky your way to the table and embarrass your kids! Twerky Turkey Cute Dancing Thanksgiving Turkey design is great for kids or adults this Thanksgiving while cooking a turkey! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.