From bobbi brown
Bobbi Brown Tweezers
Bobbi Brown Tweezers. What It Is: Keep brows groomed with our deluxe tweezer, crafted by Rubis of Switzerland. Who It's For: Women who want beautifully groomed brows. Why It's Different: In stainless steel, this slant-tip instrument is considered the finest on the market. How To Use: Begin by cleaning up the area between the brows. Pluck stray hairs, but be careful not to take off any hair beyond the inner corner of your eye. Brush brows upwards using the Brow Brush (sold separately) and tweeze hairs underneath the brow to create the shape you want. If necessary, remove stray hairs above the brows. Tip: pull in the direction of hair growth.