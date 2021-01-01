Tweezers 7 Pcs Stainless Steel Set Precision Tongs with Precision Serrated Tips and Multi-use Decor Precision Culinary Drawing Spoons for Plates.

Best Quality Guranteed. 2 Sizes spoons - larger spoon and smaller spoon are for different using, smaller one for thin lines or smaller dots, larger one for thick lines or bigger dots. 3 Shapes tweezers - the tweezers in the set have 3 different sizes totally, great for your different decorating requirements. Complete plate decoration set - the set consists of 3 sizes precision tongs and 2 sizes drawing spoons, complete set for culinary, or plate decoration work, meeting all your culinary needs. Material - made of stainless steel, sturdy and rust-resisting, ensure long time of usage. Dishwasher safety - They're completely dishwasher safe (take up little space)and easy to clean