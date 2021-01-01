Made of environmental chipboard, this TV stand is durable and beautiful. Because of the high quality material, the TV ark is easy to clean and maintain. Except for that, featuring stable structure with large weight capacity and ample storage space with two open center compartments and two cabinets, this TV stand will definitely give you better using experience. It is worth mentioning that the TV cabinet adopts sliding barn door design, which allows you to adjust the door position according to your own needs, but also adds an aesthetic feeling. CASAINC TV stands Gold TV Stand | WF-HW61826OA-LA