Black & Brown TV Stand Media Console With 2 Drawers

A Spectacular TV Stand you can have to place you high definition TV. Made of MDF and PVC with two open shelves and two drawers to keep all you need to have a great entertainment area. With one wooden handle on each drawer to easily open, this TV stand is a storing piece of art. The top surface is big enough to place any type of TV, HD, 4K and curved. This TV stand will provide good style and class to your and your living room. Don't miss the opportunity to have this amazing state of the art right in your living room.