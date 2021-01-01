Tusten 6 - Light Shaded Traditional Chandelier with Crystal Accents
Description
Features:Fixture Design: ShadedFixture Shape: Classic / TraditionalNumber of Lights: 6Number of Tiers: 1Finish: BronzeStyle: TraditionalSecondary/Accent Material: YesSecondary Material: CrystalShade Included: YesShade Color: AmberShade Material: GlassPrimary Material: MetalCrystal Component: YesReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type (Crystal: Golden Teak Majestic Wood Polish): Golden Teak Majestic Wood Polish Linked To: CrystalDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: StandardRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoVoltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UsePower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in ChinaHandmade: YesHandmade Material: Hand Cut CrystalHanging Method: ChainWITB Bulb Included: NoDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Ornate TraditionalWood Type: Quality Score: 0.633333333Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Certifications: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: FIRA Certified: UL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.cUL Listed: YesPEFC Certified: CSA Listed for USA: YesCSA Listed for Canada: YesITTO Compliant: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: YesDimensions:Overall Product Weight: 37Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: 1Canopy Width - Side to Side: 5.25Canopy Depth - Front to Back: Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: 104Overall Min Height: 32Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 30Body Width - Side to Side: 28Body Depth - Front to Back: 28Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: NoDownrod Size(s): Chain Length: 72Wire Length: