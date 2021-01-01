From sabira
Tuscany Silk Throw Pillow
Features:Tuscany collectionApplique flower patternCover material: SilkEmbroideryProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: ThrowCover Material: SilkCover Material Details: Insert Included: YesLegal Documentation: NoFill Material: Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Color: Beige / GoldShape: SquarePattern: FloralPillow Set: NoOutdoor Use: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyRemovable Cover: YesClosure Type: ZipperReversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Pattern: Reverse Side Material: Style: TraditionalHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayDecorative Additions: Applique;EmbroideredContrasting Border: NoContrasting Border Color: Washing Method: Dry cleanLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaGender: FemalePurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesAsthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoResponsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 20Overall Width - Side to Side: 20Overall Depth - Front to Back: 5Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: