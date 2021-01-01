Tuscany Maggiori Coffee, Light Roast, Whole Bean, 5-Pound Bag

Blend of Brazilian, Indonesian, and Central America beans with a light Vienna roast for a distinct, bittersweet taste Light Roast coffees are light brown or tan in color, high in acidity, with a light warm smooth finish 100% Arabica coffee beans roasted in the USA; one 5-pound bag Coffee beans are roasted in small batches to ensure the freshest coffee possible Store coffee in an airtight container away from light, heat, and moisture; 2 tablespoons of fresh ground coffee per 6-ounce filtered water