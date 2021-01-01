Tuscan Vineyard Frosted Wine Bottle 6-Light Candle Style Classic / Traditional Chandelier

Capture the life of the party with the dramatic design of this wine bottle chandelier. Liven up a restaurant, club, hotel lobby or kitchen counter with pendants that do so much more then deliver light; it adds personality and pizzazz. The stunning frosted amber wine bottle features a wrap, hardware including six arms and biotech finished in black, with gracefully designed candle lights. A unique design statement. Handcrafted in the USA. Wine bottles can be transformed into chandeliers, wall sconces and table lamps.