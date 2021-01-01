Chloe Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater in Brown,Neutral,Plaid 70% wool 30% cashmere wool. Made in Italy. Dry clean only. Mock neck. Exposed seam details. Rib knit trim. CLOE-WK85. CHC20WMP41580. About the designer: Chloé was founded in 1952 by Egyptian-born Parisian Gaby Aghion in a bid to provide an alternative to couture. Today, it is headed by French designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi. Beautifully executed pieces with a retro-tinged sensibility are the cornerstone of the house – think sharp tailoring, leather separates and relaxed dresses.