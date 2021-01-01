Turtle Save Planet Less Plastic Ocean Sea Green Recycle Premium T-Shirt

Protect Turtles by using less plastic and engage more in recycling. Less Waste , the more you will save mother earth. Our oceans are now being polluted with plastics and waste that could've been recycled and reused in so many ways. If this rampant activities will continue, we will lose our natural resources, we will lose animals, we will lose turtles. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.