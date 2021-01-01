Anna Grunduls Design Turtle Illustration for Adult Coloring with Gemstone Pattern Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Raising a turtle? Or just a fan of these cute creatures? This turtle design is timeless and you don't even need to own a turtle to treat yourself to this illustrated merch! Also recommended as a gift for the turtle owners in your life. What if I told you, you could color in your own turtle? Anna Grunduls is a Polish illustrator, specializing in adult coloring pages. This turtle was originally designed to be colored in - and you can color in your merch too! Who's to say otherwise? 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only