From baywood international
TurnNTube No Tools Entertainment TV Stands BlackGrey Simplistic End Table EspressoBlack
Advertisement
Product 1: Simple stylish design comes in multiple color options, is functional and suitable for any room. Product 1: Material: engineered Particle Board, PVC tubes. Product 1: Fits in your space, fits on your budget. Green label product. Product 1: Sturdy on flat surface. Easy no hassle no tools 10-minutes assembly even a kid can accomplish. Product 2: Sold in Set of two; fits in Y our space, fits on your budget Product 2: Material: CARB compliant composite wood and PVC tubes Product 2: Sturdy on flat surface; Easy no hassle no tools 5-minutes assembly even a kid can accomplish Product 2: Please Read the dimension carefully; perfect for small area end table or night stand; can be used as indoor plant stand as well