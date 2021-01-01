Avira Organic Turmeric Powder, 4 oz, Curcuma Longa Root, All Natural Curcumin, Allergen Free, Vegan, Non-GMO, Single Origin, Super Food, Easy to mix in Cooking, Tea And Lattes, Yellow

GOLDEN SPICE: Turmeric has been used for thousands of years & forms a major part in Ayurveda.* This potent superfood is known as the Golden spice in Indian traditionally used for joint support, healthy inflammatory response, skin applications & as a culinary spice* SUPERIOR QUALITY & BEST VALUE PRODUCT: Avira Organic comes from “Heartlands of India” sub-continent, a premium turmeric growing farm known for it’s best source of quality produce.* It is made with 100% natural curcumin made out of pure Turmeric rhizome & No Synthetic Curcumin* FROM TRADITIONAL USE TO MODERN WELL BEING: Turmeric has a long history of health benefits dating back over 4000 years. Traditionally turmeric is used for joint support, healthy inflammation, cardiovascular health and as an anti-oxidant for general health* EASY-TO-MIX: Avira Organic Turmeric Powder Can easily be mixed into Smoothies, Juice, Soup, Baking, cooking & can Sprinkle on Desserts to relish the healthy appetite* QUALITY YOU CAN RELY ON: Avira Organic Turmeric Curcumin is produced in a GMP-Good Manufacturing Practices Certified facility. Our Non-GMO Turmeric Curcumin is FREE of preservatives, artificial ingredients, gluten, wheat, dairy, soy & yeast.