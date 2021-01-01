Turkey pumpkin Leopard pregnancy announcement Thanksgiving Raglan Baseball Tee

Makes this cute turkey leopard print with pumpkin, heart and baby feet design matching family costume to wear on pregnancy announcement, thanksgiving holiday, family dinner, turkey party, fall autumn, for your new mom, pregnancy women, mother. Happy thanksgiving day. get this awesome Turkey Pumpkin animal leopard pattern with heart love turkey day baby reveal for men and women to wear on family dinner announcement, baby shower, baby gender reveal with family and friends. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem