Turkey Pilgrim Thanksgiving Family Matching Outfit Turkey Leopard Bandana Pilgrim Girls Women Kids Thanksgiving Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

CLICK THE BRAND ABOVE ''Turkey Pilgrim Thanksgiving Family Matching Outfit'' TO SEE MORE MATCHING THANKSGIVING APPAREL OPTIONS! Turkey Leopard Bandana Sunflower Girls Kids Women Thanksgiving Costume makes a wonderful Group Matching Thanksgiving Outfits. Turkey Bandana Leopard Costume For Girls Women Kids! This cute Turkey Design will make everyone laugh in family gatherings this thanksgiving. Perfect Family Matching idea in Thanksgiving to change from fall outfit Enjoy Turkey and family time in style 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only