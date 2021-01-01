VepaDesigns Thanksgiving Turkey Drinking Beer Lets Get Basted Funny Thanksgiving Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Enough with the typical and boring designs! Get this funny drink design and get a lot of compliments when you use this on your feast on thanksgiving day! It's a nice gift for your family and friends that loves to drink beer, wine or alchol! Stand out from the rest and make thanksgiving great again with this awesome turkey design! Time to gobble pumpkin pie, spice, pecan pie or sweet potato and get wobble! Great present for Christmas, birthday, thanksgiving or st. patricks day 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only