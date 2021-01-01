From halo
Halo Turkey & Giblets Recipe Pate Grain-Free Indoor Cat Canned Cat Food, 5.5-oz, case of 12
Full of flavor, nutrients, and sustainably sourced ingredients, Halo Indoor Cat Grain Free Turkey & Giblets Recipe Pate is a meal that kitty companions and pet parents can all agree on. This special recipe features whole turkey meat and non-GMO fruits and vegetables. It contains L-carnitine to help indoor cats maintain a healthy weight, as well as other nutrients that support their coat, skin, and muscles. Free of grains, rendered meat meals, and artificial ingredients, felines can absorb and use the nutrients more efficiently. The wet food also delivers an extra helping of hydration and irresistible meaty flavor. Make your sidekick’s supper more healthful and sustainable by serving them this Halo brand pâté!