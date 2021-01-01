Clorox Turbo 64 oz. Bleach-Free Disinfectant Cleaner for Sprayer Devices (2-Pack)

Advertisement
The Clorox Turbo Disinfectant Cleaner is specially formulated for use with a variety of sprayer devices. This bleach-free formula disinfects high-touch surfaces quickly and easily. Ideal for a wide array of facilities such as kitchens, gyms, restrooms, salons, clinics, schools, and offices. When used with a sprayer device, all you have to do is spray, there’s no wiping required. A versatile disinfectant that kills 99.9% of germs†, including COVID-19*. The antibacterial formula also kills 99.9% of bacteria in 5 seconds** and prevents the growth of odor-causing bacteria for up to 24 hours. The Clorox Turbo Disinfectant Cleaner is safe for daily use on high-touch surfaces in your facility. Use on hard, non-porous surfaces like acrylic, chrome, glass, laminate, plastic, stainless steel, vinyl, and soft surfaces such linens, upholstery and mats. The formula leaves a clean, fresh scent. For food-contact surfaces, a water rinse is required. Refer to use and safety instructions on the Clorox Turbo Disinfectant Cleaner before using this product. Also refer to the sprayer device manual for compatibility and other instructions for use. †Pseudomonas aeruginosa (Pseudomonas), Salmonella enterica (Salmonella), Staphylococcus aureus (Staph) ‡ Rhinovirus Type 14, Rhinovirus Type 39, Avian Influenza Virus (H5N1) *SARS-CoV-2 on hard, non-porous surfaces ** Staphylococcus aureus (Staph), Klebsiella pneumonia (Kleb).