Tupelo 2-Light Wall Sconce by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Nickel - (2122-PN)

The Tupelo 2-Light Wall Sconce by Hudson Valley Lighting uses geometrical shapes and sleek accents to bring focus to the wall dÃ©cor. Two conical arms arranged in opposite directions are bridged together with short stems and a ball accent. These metal conical arms are punctuated with double rows of perforations at their wide mouths that each house a globular opal shade. This contemporary wall sconce utilizes energy-efficient LED light sources to deliver a long-lasting, bi-directional glow. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Color: White. Finish: Polished Nickel