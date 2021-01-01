From kichler
Tully Vanity Light by Kichler - Color: White (45152CH)
With a soft, satin-like glow coming from the nuanced shades, the Tully Vanity Light from Kichler represents the ideal light source to produce a calming mood in the main bathroom. Multiple beautifully shaped shades perform admirably in damp conditions, which allows the vanity light to double as an outside source of illumination under a custom patio or pergola. A beautiful finish complements the metal bars and hooks installed for storing items in the bathroom. Install the fixture with the vanity lights facing upward or downward. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Shape: Linear. Color: White. Finish: Chrome